Okyenhene’s Palace fires back at ‘disrespectful’ Stan Dogbe


  • Published:
Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin I I play

Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II
Former Presidential staffer, Stan Dogbe, has been rebuked by the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council over what they describe as “disrespectful” comments towards the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II.

Mr. Dogbe criticised the Chief following the latter’s interview with the media where he narrated the circumstances that led to the death of former vice president, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

READ ALSO: Late Veep: "He was a perfect gentleman"- Mahama eulogises Amissah-Arthur

The Okyenhene revealed that the late Amissah-Arthur, who died at the Airforce gym last Friday, was conveyed to the 37 Military Hospital in a pickup due to the unavailability of an ambulance.

However, these comments did not go down well with Mr. Dogbe, who took to Facebook to slam the Chief.

Stan Dogbe play

Stan Dogbe

 

The former presidential staffer said the Okyenhene was seeking “cheap popularity”, arguing that he “had a luxury vehicle there, and many others had their cars there, if he had a good heart and a spirit of helping others, maybe; just maybe, he would have sent him to the hospital in his car”.

But in a sharp riposte, Secretary at the office of Okyenhene, Daniel Marfo Ofori-Atta, has described Mr. Dogbe’s comments as distasteful and disrespectful.

According to him, contrary to the claims of the former presidential staffer, the Okyenhene was only expressing concerns about Ghana’s emergency response and not seeking to score popularity as suggested.

READ ALSO: Former Veep: Amissah-Arthur "exercised his duties with dignity and humility" - Rawlings says

Meanwhile, a group calling itself the Okyeman Youth Association, has also asked Mr. Dogbe to apologize to the Okyenhene for supposedly insulting their traditional ruler.

In a statement, the group said: “The Okyeman Youth Association finds comments very reckless and disrespectful to not only the Okyenhene or the people of Akyem descent, but also the chieftaincy institution of the country and consequently condemns this unprovoked attack on the person of the Okyenhene in no uncertain times.”

