"One-village, one-dam, 1D1F promise was only for campaign"

Kenneth Dzirasah said it is needless and irrational for Ghanaians to believe that the promises made during the 2016 elections will be delivered.
Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, the veteran politician said "The truth is that they cannot do those things. No, they can’t do them. Those high promises are for the campaign and we must know that such propaganda must stop when you get into government.
Some promises by Nana Addo were, however, met with questions of feasibility and criticism from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with the party largely accusing him of pandering for apathy during the elections.