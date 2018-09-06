Pulse.com.gh logo
"One-village, one-dam, 1D1F promise was only for campaign"


Gargantuan Promises One-village, one-dam, 1D1F promise was only for campaign - NDC stalwart

  • Published:
play

As part of plans to industrialize and transform the economy, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's promise of fulfilling One district, one factory, and the One village, one dam promises made to Ghanaians is not possible, former second deputy Speaker of Parliament Ken Dzirasah has said.

He said it is needless and irrational for Ghanaians to believe that the promises made during the 2016 elections will be delivered.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, the veteran politician said "The truth is that they cannot do those things. No, they can’t do them. Those high promises are for the campaign and we must know that such propaganda must stop when you get into government.

READ MORE: NPP is full of greedy people - A Plus

"In some places if you build the dam they are talking about, you can’t even get a place to do the farming. They themselves know those promises cannot be done. From where I come from, even the regional executives of the NPP can’t tell you what factory can be built in that district."

Some promises by Nana Addo were, however, met with questions of feasibility and criticism from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with the party largely accusing him of pandering for apathy during the elections.

