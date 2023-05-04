Palgrave Boakye-Danquah eyes Abuakwa North parliamentary seat

He announced during an interview on Accra-based Original FM.

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah has called on delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Abuakwa North Constituency to field an experienced grassroots youth to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament Gifty Twum-Ampofo who doubles as the Deputy Minister at Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

"The NPP needs a candidate who connects with the youth and can address their concerns especially when over 75% of the voter population are youth. We need someone who has useful experience in our local politics, someone who understands the changing political dynamics at the local and national level, someone who is politically mature and can pull up the numbers," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added: "Politics is a numbers game therefore that person should be able to give the party the needed numbers to win and also have the energy and vision to inspire the youth."

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah urged the NPP leadership to prioritize youth inclusion and participation in politics, saying that young people have a lot to offer and should be allowed to contribute to the development of the country.