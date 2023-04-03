Police clash with NDC supporters over bench warrant to arrest Savelugu MP

On December 9, 2020, state prosecutors said they found an AK-47 rifle and 60 rounds of ammunition in an office they said belonged to the MP.

Appearing in court on Monday, April 3, 2023, Yakubu Iddrisu was accompanied by scores of supporters as well as some MPs and regional NDC executives.

The NDC had said it is not true the police in the Northern Region found an AK47 gun in the office of Jacob Idriss.

They insisted that the gun was rather found in the party’s constituency office in Savelugu, which is a public place.

Charged together with the NDC MP was the Chief of Duko, Naa Mohammed Ahmed, who is facing five counts of the same charge.

The MP reports stated have had an AK-47 rifle in his possession, alongside 60 rounds of ammunition.

Naa Mohammed Ahmed was also said to have a round of G3 ammunition, a BB live cartridge, and 72 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

The Police found an AK-47 in the MP's office on December 9, 2020, two days after the general elections, and at the time, the Northern Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the party office was an open space and the weapon may not have been in the possession of the MP.

He also complained that no NDC official was invited by the police before the search was conducted.