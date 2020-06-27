The Police, in a statement signed by ACP Felix Kwasi Cosmos, the Regional Crime Officer, noted that the threat was captured by the Daily Guide and Ghanaweb in their Saturday, 30 May 2020 editions.

The NDC man is also alleged to have predicted boldly, amid swearing, that: "This 2020 general elections, if Ghana does not experience civil war, it means there will never be a civil war in the country".

The Police have requested the NDC regional chairman to cause the said Agah to report to ACP Felix Kwasi Cosmos on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 to assist with the investigations.

He is believed to be calling himself a founder of a group called "Friends of Atta Mills" and is believed to be mainly based in the Ashanti Region.

He made the intemperate statement on a private radio station called Oyerepa (Good Wife) FM based in Kumasi when national issues were being discussed, including the EC's plans to compile a new biometric voters' register for the December 2020 general election.

Speaking in Twi, he said "the registration will not come on today or tomorrow. Wallaahi! It will never happen in this country. If the NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo think they have balls, let them begin the voters’ registration."