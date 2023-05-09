Postpone the NDC’s Presidential Primaries over flawed register – Dr. Duffuor

A petition sent to the Electoral Commission and Election Committee of NDC, on May 8,2023 under the signature Kofi Kukubor Head of Research and Strategy with the campaign team of Dr. Duffuor stating that extensive review of the voters registers or photo album for 220 Constituencies has identified several discrepancies that render the register incomplete or inaccurate.

The campaign team said going into the election with such a register undermines the credibility and integrity of the election, and is capable of causing irreparable damage to the flagbearer hopeful Dr.Kwabena Duffuor, therefore, demanding the following:

1. Postponement of the May 13th Presidential Primaries

2. Stakeholders meeting to establish an agreeable roadmap that will guarantee the integrity of the voter register

3. Clean the register within an agreeable timeframe to ensure a free and fair election

4. To save the image of the NDC so that the party can have a credible voice so that the party can speak on national election matters when the need arises.

The Aspiring Presidential candidate Dr.Kwabena Duffuor has said earlier that the May 13 Presidential Primaries must be free, fair, and transparent to ensure unity after the elections.

Speaking on Agoo FM in Nkawkaw Friday, May 5, 2023, to wrap up his 4-day campaign tour to the Eastern region Dr.Kwabena Duffuor said inaccessibility to the final compiled register a week before the polls was disturbing.