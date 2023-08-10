ADVERTISEMENT
Poverty is killing former NDC and NPP MPs — Anthony Nukpenu

Emmanuel Tornyi

Anthony Nukpenu, the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Greater Accra Regional Organizer, has asserted that becoming an MP in Ghana is the most worthless occupation.

Parliament of Ghana
Parliament of Ghana

According to him, many former Parliamentarians are now living in squalor because of their exclusion from parliament.

Additionally, he emphasized that an MP has such heavy responsibilities that, when they visit their constituency, they barely have time for themselves because they are expected to handle nearly all of the concerns in their communities, including family matters.

He claimed that because some of the former MPs did not have their own businesses before entering politics, life is currently intolerable for them.

Anthony Nukpenu
Anthony Nukpenu
"The way I see them [ex-MPs] in town is not good especially those who are not professionals," Anthony Nukpenu said on Accra-based Original TV.

He said in Ghana, becoming an MP is a pretty pointless profession. Every time you decline their requests for money to support their families, they spoil you and threaten not to vote for you.

He added that the majority of members are unhappy after being elected since they didn’t realize it wasn’t a glamorous profession before entering parliament.

https://youtu.be/gxfelIU_vyM

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
