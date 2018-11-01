Pulse.com.gh logo
Rawlings joins Mahama for 2020 campaign [Photos]

Zanetor Rawlings said Mahama stands tall among the other contenders and called on delegates to vote for him as the party's flagbearer ahead of the 2020 polls.

Zanetor Rawlings play

Zanetor Rawlings

The Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle Constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings has joined the list of some 94 Members of Parliament who endorsed the candidature of former President John Mahama.

She is canvassing for support for the candidature of Mahama from delegates in her constituency as she took the stage to explain to them the need to vote for him when the latter stormed the Klottey Korle as part of his Greater Accra tour.

She said Mahama stands tall among the other contenders and called on delegates to vote for him as the party's flagbearer ahead of the 2020 polls.

play

 

READ MORE: Rawlings weeps over economic hardship in the country

It will be recalled that in 2017, eighty NDC MPs called at the office of the former President to urge him to offer himself to lead the NDC in the 2020 election, pledging their support towards that cause.

These MPs have since then formed a group called MPS4JM (Members of Parliament for John Mahama) and their number has increased from eighty to ninety-four with a few more expected to join.

play

 

They have been holding meetings to plan and strategize on how best to support the former President. The NDC has a total of one hundred and six (106) MPs.

play

 

READ MORE: Fix the economy and stop blaming NDC - Ade Coker tells Bawumia

In furtherance of their cause, the MPs have levied themselves a one-time bulk amount in addition to a monthly contribution which is paid into an account solely opened for the cause.

play

 

