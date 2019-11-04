The party said it is accepting contributions from Civil Society Organisations, Trade Unions and other members of the public, as it seeks to put out a “people’s manifesto”.

The appeal was contained in a statement issued and signed by the NDC’s Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor.

“The 2020 manifesto committee of the National Democratic Congress in its bid to develop a ‘People’s Manifesto’ that speaks to the direct needs and concerns of the people, wishes to announce the request for Policy Memoranda from the general public, Civil Society Organisations, Trade Unions, Associations and other identifiable groups in the country,” the statement reads.

The NDC said contributors must ensure that their policy memoranda are not more than four A4 pages.

The party added that all entries can either be sent to the Office of the General Secretary or via the email ndcmanifesto2020@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama, has hit out at the Akufo-Addo government over the way its governing the country.

According to him, the entire country has been “suffering” since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) assumed office.

Mahama said Ghanaians are, therefore, preparing their thumbs to vote out the Akufo-Addo government in 2020.