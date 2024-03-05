ADVERTISEMENT
Sign anti-LGBTQI bill or we’ll campaign against NPP – Catholic Bishops to Akufo-Addo

Evans Annang

The Catholic Bishops Conference has threatened to punish the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections if President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo refuses to sign the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law.

Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference
Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference

According to Very Rev Fr Clement Kwasi Adjei though concerns over whether or not to incarcerate suspects are welcome, “it doesn’t mean that the LGBTQ activities, we should support it.”

“We will speak and we will continue to keep speaking against what we think is wrong. If the President refuses to sign, and you know the implication for him [Nana Akufo-Addo] and his party. [I'm referring to] elections, voting… these things must not be hidden. We work in the villages, people are listening.

It comes in the wake of warnings by the United States of dire implications for the Ghanaian economy after Parliament enacted a Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

Already, some human rights groups in Ghana have threatened to head to the Supreme Court if President Akufo-Addo gives assent to the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill passed on Wednesday.

On the back of all these, the Finance Ministry is urging the President to engage stakeholders including faith-based organizations to communicate the bill's implications.

Akufo-Addo allays fears of international community over anti-LGBT+ Bill
Akufo-Addo allays fears of international community over anti-LGBT+ Bill Pulse Ghana

In the 5-page document, the Ministry explained that “for 2024 Ghana will lose US$600 million Budget support and US$250 million for the Financial Stability Fund.”

“This will negatively impact Ghana's foreign exchange reserves and exchange rate stability as these inflows are expected to shore the country's reserve position.

Over the next six years, the Ministry explained that “Ghana is likely to lose US$3.8 billion in World Bank Financing.”

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

