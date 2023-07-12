Social media reacts to leaked tape of NPP wanting to sack IGP Dr. Dampare

In the leaked audio, which was shared by GHone TV on its Twitter page, the Police Commissioner who is said to be retiring is heard in the leaked audio telling the politician that the NPP should forget winning the next general elections if the current IGP remains in office.

To convince the politician, Commissioner Mensa cited the rigorousness of the security the IGP provided during the recent Assin North by-election, saying he will do the same or even more, which might foil any attempt by the NPP to steal victory in the 2024 election.

Social media users adding their voices to the leaked audio without mincing words said the leaked tape is a grand scheme by a police officer to oust another police officer through foul means to launch their schemes.

A Twitter user said it is a plot by the NPP to remove IGP Dampare from the post.

Another user said the leaked tape must be investigated.

Below are Ghanaians on social media airing their views on the plot to sack Dampare.

