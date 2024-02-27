ADVERTISEMENT
#SONA2024: NPP govt will ensure EC conducts credible elections — Nana Addo

Emmanuel Tornyi

In anticipation of the December 2024 general elections in Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has firmly assured that the government is committed to ensuring the Electoral Commission (EC) conducts a credible and fair election.

He stressed that extensive public education on the importance of a peaceful election will be disseminated throughout the entire nation.

During the 2024 State of the Nation address in Parliament on February 27, 2024, the President expressed that being an election year, heightened communication efforts will ensure even the least politically inclined individuals are aware of the upcoming December 7 polls to elect a new president and Members of Parliament.

Stressing the crucial role of the Electoral Commission in organizing credible elections, the President underscored the importance of collaborative efforts from all parties.

He urged political parties to preserve the democratic system's integrity, viewing competitive elections as opportunities for growth rather than division.

Nana Addo said "This is an election year and the increased decibels level in all communications will ensure that even the most politically uninterested person amongst us will know that on December 7, we shall be going to the polls to elect a new president and new Members of Parliament.

"A lot of responsibility lies on the Electoral Commission to put the organisation in place that will ensure that we have credible elections. The government is doing its part to make the work of the Electoral Commission go smoothly.

“A lot of responsibility lies on the political parties as well and I hope that the political parties recognise that their credibility is also on the line, especially some people wanting to undermine the multiparty democratic system of governance.

"It is up to the parties to demonstrate that competitive elections are honourable character-enhancing experiences and that, at the end of the process, the loser will congratulate the winner and the world does not come to an end because an election has been lost."



