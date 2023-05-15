According to the former President, his re-election to lead the NDC into the 2024 election is just the beginning of events that will pave the way for the party’s recapture of power from the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Start writing handing over notes, get ready to give account – Mahama to Akufo-Addo and appointees
Presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has urged President Akufo-Addo and his appointees to start writing their handing over notes from now and get ready to give account for their stewardship.
Recommended articles
Mr Mahama said these among other things on Monday, May 15, 2023, while delivering a formal acceptance speech after his victory in the presidential primaries of the NDC on Saturday, May 13.
“They must start preparing their handover notes and get ready to account to the people for their stewardship,” he said at the University of Development Studies.
He promised to make life worth living once more for Ghanaians if he is elected to govern the country in 2024.
“Ours will be a progressive government that provides equal opportunities for decent and sustainable livelihoods.
“By working together with Ghanaians, we shall turn Ghana’s hopeless and gloom today into a better and brighter tomorrow.”
Mahama expressed appreciation to the Electoral Commission and its staff whose hard and diligent work delivered a smooth victory for him over the weekend.
“I also wish to thank the staff of the EC for their support in making our parliamentary and presidential primaries a resounding success.
“My special thanks go to Mr Serebuor Quaicoe and his district election director for working over and above the call of duty to ensure a successful election.”
He garnered about 99% of votes cast by NDC delegates across the country against his contender, Kojo Bonsu who polled just 1%.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh