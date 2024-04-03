ADVERTISEMENT
Stephen Amoah replaces late John Kumah as Deputy Finance Minister

Emmanuel Tornyi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reassigned Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, to the Ministry of Finance as Deputy Minister, effective immediately.

Stephen Amoah
Stephen Amoah

Amoah, who previously served as Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, replaces the late John Kumah, who passed away on March 7, 2024.

Additionally, Nana Addo has nominated Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo, MP for Achiase, as Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry, pending parliamentary approval.

The President hopes for bipartisan support to expedite Marfo's approval so he can contribute to the government's mandate for its second term in office.

Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, in the Ashanti Region, has died at the age of 45.

Kumah passed on after battling for his life since November 2023.

