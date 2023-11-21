Tell us what you have and stop complaining about Mahama's 24-hour economy — Prof. Kobby to Bawumia

He pledged to equip the youth of Ghana with the knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future.

He said the NDC government in 2025 will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment.

According to him, an NDC government will work to ease the burden of taxes imposed by the NPP administration on Ghanaian businesses and investors, which has robbed Ghana of its envious position as one of Africa's leading destinations for investment.

Dr. Bawumia, reacting to Mahama's promise called on Ghanaians to ignore the proposal.

He said Mahama does not know what a 24-hour economy is therefore, Ghanaians should not vote for him in the 2024 general elections.

Bawumia stated that policy is already being implemented in the country, as hospitals and fuel companies, among others, operate a 24-hour system.