This follows an injunction that was granted when some residents of Santrofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi argued that failure to vote in the just-ended parliamentary elections amounted to a breach of their rights.

They say the creation of the Oti Region coupled with a recent Supreme Court decision and failure of the EC to create a constituency for them, meant they did not vote for a parliamentary candidate in the just-ended election.

They subsequently got the Ho High court to grant an injunction but the Attorney-General headed to the Apex Court saying this decision is not legally sound.

Deputy Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, argued that the High court erred when it granted the injunction and wants the Supreme Court to set it aside.

He further argued that the case affects the rights of the residents of Hohoe Constituency to have an MP and the composition of the next parliament.

The court on Wednesday, hence, granted Mr Dame’s request to have an earlier hearing to ensure the matter is determined before January 7 when all MPs will be sworn into office.

The case could potentially determine whether or not Energy Minister John Peter Amewu is sworn in as MP for Hohoe constituency.