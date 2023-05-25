ADVERTISEMENT
Supreme Court summons Kpessa Whyte over 'stupid court' comment

Emmanuel Tornyi

Dr. Michael Kpessa Whyte, a Research Fellow with the History and Politics Department of the Institute of African Studies (IAS), University of Ghana, and an ardent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been summoned by the Supreme Court after he slammed the apex Court of Ghana.

Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte
Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte

Dr. Kpessa Whyte in a tweet shared on Friday, May 19, 2023, said that the highest court of the land has been turned into a 'stupid court'.

He suggested that judges of the courts should be taken back to school.

"They have succeeded in turning a Supreme Court into a Stupid Court. Common sense is now a scarce commodity.

"A major element in the death of democracies is partisanship in the delivery of justice. Our judges need lessons in political philosophy and ethics. Time will tell!" he wrote.

It is not clear whether the remarks of Dr. Kpessa-Whyte were a reaction to the recent judgment passed by the Supreme Court on the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

Dr. Michael Kpessa Whyte
Dr. Michael Kpessa Whyte Pulse Ghana

Three days later, the politician explained his tweet that referred to a Supreme Court being turned into a stupid court.

He posted two tweets pointing out that people had been reaching out to him over the content of his tweet apparently linking it to the Ghanaian judiciary.

His first clarification tweet read: "Thanks to all who have asked questions about my May 19th, 2023 tweet. For the avoidance of doubt, I follow judicial decisions in many countries and so the said tweet cannot be pinned to Ghana. It has more to do with developments elsewhere including the US. We live in a global village."

"Folks, a number of you have called to express concerns about my safety following my recent tweets. I want to make it clear that NONE of my recent tweets about judicial decisions are in reference to Ghana’s judiciary. My focus currently is on developments elsewhere outside Ghana," he stressed.

But the failed NDC parliamentary hopeful for Shai Osudoku has been summoned by the Supreme Court to present just cause as to why he should not be held in contempt for allegedly denigrating the apex court of Ghana.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
