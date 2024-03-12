The EC says NDC can’t use drones during the 2024 elections and here’s why

The Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe stated that the EC has not received official notification from the NDC regarding the deployment of drones.

According to him, allowing such actions would violate security protocols and compromise the privacy of voters.

“Polling stations are security zones, so they will have to apply to the security people for permission to be granted. They will have to apply to the Electoral Commission for permission to be granted.

"But my point is how comfortable will you feel that you are going to vote at the polling station and there's a drone hovering around you? How sure are you with respect to the secrecy of the ballot,” Dr Quaicoe questioned.

He maintained that it would be challenging for the EC or the Police to approve the use of drones at polling stations, emphasizing that polling stations are considered security zones.

“The fact remains that polling stations are security zones. We want to ensure the secrecy of the ballot. So at the polling station where I am going to make my choice, I want to vote in that secrecy,” he stated.

The EC's comment comes after the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore clarified that the deployment of drones is part of efforts to secure two million votes for the party in this year's elections.

