The NPP flagbearer contest is a done deal for Bawumia – Aliu Mahama

Farouk Aliu Mahama says Dr. Bawumia stands tall among his contenders and the delegates will vote for him.

“I did the album in my constituency and I control 700 people in the Constituency. My other contestants control 50 each and they are all for Bawumia. So tell me, who are they going to vote for? It’s a done deal for Bawumia” he told journalists in Parliament on Wednesday July 19.

He further dismissed claims that the NPP MPs have abandoned the House to campaign for the Vice President.

He said the NPP MPs respect their duties in Parliament and have never left the House to follow the Vice President on his campaign tours.

“The MPs from the Ashanti Region who were with Dr. Bawumia are back in Parliament and the quorum issues in Parliament have nothing to do with the MPs following Bawumia. I am a strong supporter of the Vice President but I’m here to do my duties. The NDC’s strategy of trying to tie everything to Dr. Bawumia is a signal that Bawumia is a threat to John Mahama,” he said.

The party has scheduled a special delegates conference on August 26 to reduce the number down to five.

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expected to deliberate and decide on the recommendations of the Vetting Committee on the flagbearer aspirants of the party for the 2024 presidential election on Thursday.

