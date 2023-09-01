The run-off between Agyarko and Addai Nimoh has been called off – NPP

“We take notice of your decision to withdraw from the contest and therefore the run-off election scheduled for Saturday, September 2, 2023, will no longer be held,” Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Chairman of the NPP’s Presidential Elections Committee, said in a letter addressed to Boakye Agyarko.

The run-off was being organized to break the tie between Mr. Agyarko and Mr. Addai-Nimoh to decide who would join the four aspirants in the party’s November 4 presidential primary.

Boakye Agyarko refrained from the run-off after accusing the party of breaching provisions of their constitution.

“I refuse to be a part of such an act that seeks to unjustly truncate a previously agreed upon process and cannot be part of what is about to be done on Saturday, 2nd September 2023. I cannot, with a clear conscience make such an impermissible concession to such an errant decision. I, therefore, respectfully, serve this notice to refrain from such a contest. As always, I wish the party well,” he said in a letter addressed to Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye on August 31, 2023.