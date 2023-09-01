According to the party, the intended September 2 runoff won’t come off due to the withdrawal of Boakye Agyarko from the race.
The run-off between Agyarko and Addai Nimoh has been called off – NPP
The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disclosed that the run-off scheduled between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimo has been canceled.
“We take notice of your decision to withdraw from the contest and therefore the run-off election scheduled for Saturday, September 2, 2023, will no longer be held,” Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Chairman of the NPP’s Presidential Elections Committee, said in a letter addressed to Boakye Agyarko.
The run-off was being organized to break the tie between Mr. Agyarko and Mr. Addai-Nimoh to decide who would join the four aspirants in the party’s November 4 presidential primary.
Boakye Agyarko refrained from the run-off after accusing the party of breaching provisions of their constitution.
“I refuse to be a part of such an act that seeks to unjustly truncate a previously agreed upon process and cannot be part of what is about to be done on Saturday, 2nd September 2023. I cannot, with a clear conscience make such an impermissible concession to such an errant decision. I, therefore, respectfully, serve this notice to refrain from such a contest. As always, I wish the party well,” he said in a letter addressed to Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye on August 31, 2023.
The NPP recently conducted a super delegates conference to reduce its flagbearer hopefuls from ten to five. In the results, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious with 629 votes (68.15%), followed by Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong with 132 votes (14.30%), and former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen in third place with 95 votes (10.29%). Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured fourth place with 36 votes (3.90%).
