There would've been a coup if current corruption happened under NDC - Mahama

“I am saying this; if this level of corruption and bribery were happening under an NDC government, by now soldiers would have overthrown our government."

Mahama also pointed out that certain voices, including civil society organisations, have remained silent under the current government, but he predicted they would resurface when the NDC returns to power.

“We always point out the hypocrisy of our society, and while I am confident that the NDC will win the upcoming election, you wait until we assume power, you will see all those who lost their voices during the NPP era suddenly regain their voices."

He has previously criticised the silence of these groups, accusing them of allowing the current government to engage in mis-governance.

Mahama emphasised that the NDC is committed to addressing corruption and restoring transparency to governance.

Mahama criticises Bawumia and the NPP govt

Mahama criticised the ruling party's governance, addressing Bawumia directly by asking, "You want to win power with your useless government?"

Mahama’s comments come in the wake of growing public dissatisfaction over the economic challenges facing the country, including inflation, unemployment, and the perceived mismanagement of state resources.

He accused the NPP government of failing to address these key issues and expressed doubt about their ability to improve the situation if re-elected in the 2024 elections.

"Ghanaians are suffering under this government," Mahama stated, highlighting rising costs of living and a struggling economy. He added that the NPP's promises of economic recovery and development have not been fulfilled, leaving citizens worse off.