There’ll be no Sanitation Ministry in the next NDC government – Mahama

During a Special Public Lecture at the Wisconsin International University College in Accra on Wednesday, Mr. Mahama emphasised the need for a comprehensive development strategy that diversifies focus within the sector.

“We will close down the Ministry of Sanitation, one, to reduce expenditure and two I don’t see any use. The country is dirtier than when there was no Ministry of Sanitation.

“Indeed, this country was cleaner when sanitation was under Local Government than as a standalone Ministry and we will close that Ministry and we will take the Sanitation schedule back to Local Government because we want to reduce government expenditure.”

“It is not only the Sanitation Ministry, in Transport, Aviation and Railways, we are going to close them down and send them back to the Trasport Ministry. We are going to combine Communications and Information again. So we want to reduce the number of ministries,” he stated.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivering his third State of the Nation Address on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, February 21, 2019, reiterated that he will make Accra the cleanest city in Africa by the end of his first tenure.

He said the Ministry of Justice would work with the Judiciary to ensure the prosecution of people who littered and those who stole waste bins.