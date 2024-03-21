Voting for Mahama will be a great mistake - Justin Kodua to Ghanaians

In an interview with Citi News, Kodua Frimpong highlighted the NPP’s established track record, underscoring the importance of maintaining the party’s leadership for continued growth.

He pointed out the advantage of evaluating a leader’s performance over an extended period, contrasting it with the limited tenure of a potential Mahama presidency.

“You have one person who has the chance to be president for eight years, who can come to you again for four years for you to evaluate what he has done, and one person who has nothing to lose. After four years, whether he performs or does not perform, he is going. So it is a choice that Ghanaians will have to make.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

“That’s the message that we are driving home. When it comes to in terms of policies and ideas, we are waiting for the time that there will be that public discussion or debate between our flagbearer and the flagbearer of the opposition party, and then we will be able to know the real and clear difference between the two of them.”