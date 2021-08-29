It all happened when Frank Asiedu Bekoe, popularly known as Protozoa who is readying to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area Boafo Kwadwo Asante, and some party communicators and NPP 'serial callers' attended the funeral of the late father of one of the communicators on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

The MP and his entourage led by the Constituency chairman Frederick Ofosu arrived at the funeral to symphatise with the NPP member.

And after some time, tension began to build up when followers of the MP allegedly started casting aspersions on Frank Asiedu and supporters of the MP blocked them from greeting him.

Odei popularly known as Big Deal took the microphone and announced that they were leaving for other engagements but wanted to place on record that they have been prevented from greeting the MP.

Supporters of the MP did not take the announcement likely and attacked him sparking the fight but the driver of the MP allegedly pulled a cutlass and inflicted a wound on the head of his victim.

An eyewitness narrating the incident said "When we went the MP and his entourage came and met us the serial callers and Protozoa at the funeral so the MP thought it is Protozoa who brought us there so he blocked us from greeting him. So one guy by the name 'Big Deal' went to take the microphone to announce that we are leaving for another engagement but placing on record that the spokesperson for the MP says the MP doesn’t recognize us so if the mourners did no see us greeting the MP it wasn’t deliberate. So Hannah went to forcibly take the Mic from him subsequently Nana Obo went to slap him which the Communication officer from Asamankese attempted to separate them and bring calm but was he hacked".

A 51-year-old man, Bernard Kwasi Amoani, sustained a deep cutlass injury in the head during the fight.

He is currently on admission at the Suhum Government Hospital while Alexander Odei who suffered a minor injury on the upper lip has been treated and discharged.