RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

We will fight for the 2024 elections at the polling stations and not the Supreme Court – Mahama

Authors:

Evans Annang

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections, John Dramani Mahama has served notice that the party will fight for the next elections at the polling station.

NDC presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama
NDC presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama

He said the 2020 election petition has reiterated the fact elections in Ghana are won at the polling station and not the courts.

Recommended articles

Addressing party executives and supporters in Bolgatanga in the Upper East region, President Mahama assured them that the NDC, in the 2024 elections, would put all measures in place to win on the ground and avoid going to the Supreme Court for redress.

“That lesson has been painfully learnt and shall not be forgotten. Elections are won or lost at the polling stations and collation levels and doing everything right, not at the Supreme Court” he added.

The former President also said the NDC increased its votes from around 4 million to over 6 million votes in the Presidential elections adding “but for arm twisting, we would have had 145 seats, and won a clear majority in Parliament.”

NDC presidential candidate for the 2020 election, John Dramani Mahama
NDC presidential candidate for the 2020 election, John Dramani Mahama Pulse Ghana

He also hailed the people of the Upper East Region for their contribution to the NDC’s effort by giving the party 14 out of the 15 seats in the parliamentary elections.

He stated that, “we have learnt from our mistakes. Next time we’ll score 15 over 15 in this region.”

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Terrorists planning attack on Accra and other major African cities - NPC

Terrorists

Universities Strike: Court fines UTAG GH¢ 3,000 for wasting its time

Pay our allowance else we'll strike - UTAG threatens gov't

Landlord can't give 3-month grace period before evicting you; “It’s not in our laws” - Rent Control Department

Landlord can't give 3-month grace period before evicting you; “It’s not in our laws” - Rent Control Department

We killed a pregnant woman first - Alleged Kasoa teenage murderers confess

The accused persons