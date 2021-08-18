He said the 2020 election petition has reiterated the fact elections in Ghana are won at the polling station and not the courts.
We will fight for the 2024 elections at the polling stations and not the Supreme Court – Mahama
The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections, John Dramani Mahama has served notice that the party will fight for the next elections at the polling station.
Addressing party executives and supporters in Bolgatanga in the Upper East region, President Mahama assured them that the NDC, in the 2024 elections, would put all measures in place to win on the ground and avoid going to the Supreme Court for redress.
“That lesson has been painfully learnt and shall not be forgotten. Elections are won or lost at the polling stations and collation levels and doing everything right, not at the Supreme Court” he added.
The former President also said the NDC increased its votes from around 4 million to over 6 million votes in the Presidential elections adding “but for arm twisting, we would have had 145 seats, and won a clear majority in Parliament.”
He also hailed the people of the Upper East Region for their contribution to the NDC’s effort by giving the party 14 out of the 15 seats in the parliamentary elections.
He stated that, “we have learnt from our mistakes. Next time we’ll score 15 over 15 in this region.”
