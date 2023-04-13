We’ll defeat NPP in 2024 elections with Azumah Nelson’s tactics – Mahama

The former President said the Akufo-Addo-led administration is even deploying members of the NPP to the Electoral Commission to aid this agenda.

Addressing the Nkawkaw branch and constituency executives to wrap up his 3-day tour of the Eastern Region, Mr. Mahama indicated that the NDC is poised to train all agents, branch and constituency executives to remain vigilant, act accordingly and police polling stations in the 2024 elections.

“You have to protect the ballot boxes during the 2024 general elections, ensure that no one puts in any foreign materials. We will train you all to police the ballot boxes. We want the elections to be free and fair, if it’s devoid of rigging, we will definitely win by God’s grace. We will not rig the elections, so we don’t expect anyone to rig the elections. The NPP government is scared of us, that’s why they have appointed their own people as board members to the Electoral Commission. But we will defeat them by using Azumah Nelson’s tactics,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

According to the former president, terrified over the imminent victory of the NDC coupled with the ailing economy, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is now appointing politically tainted members to occupy the Electoral Commission (EC) offices ahead of the 2024 general elections.

President Akufo-Addo in line with Article 43 (1 and 2) of the 1992 Constitution swore in three new members of the EC governing board on Monday, March 20.