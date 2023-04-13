He said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is trying to employ shenanigans to rig the elections but it will never happen.
We’ll defeat NPP in 2024 elections with Azumah Nelson’s tactics – Mahama
Flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has expressed optimism of his party’s chances in the 2024 general elections.
The former President said the Akufo-Addo-led administration is even deploying members of the NPP to the Electoral Commission to aid this agenda.
Addressing the Nkawkaw branch and constituency executives to wrap up his 3-day tour of the Eastern Region, Mr. Mahama indicated that the NDC is poised to train all agents, branch and constituency executives to remain vigilant, act accordingly and police polling stations in the 2024 elections.
“You have to protect the ballot boxes during the 2024 general elections, ensure that no one puts in any foreign materials. We will train you all to police the ballot boxes. We want the elections to be free and fair, if it’s devoid of rigging, we will definitely win by God’s grace. We will not rig the elections, so we don’t expect anyone to rig the elections. The NPP government is scared of us, that’s why they have appointed their own people as board members to the Electoral Commission. But we will defeat them by using Azumah Nelson’s tactics,” he said.
According to the former president, terrified over the imminent victory of the NDC coupled with the ailing economy, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is now appointing politically tainted members to occupy the Electoral Commission (EC) offices ahead of the 2024 general elections.
President Akufo-Addo in line with Article 43 (1 and 2) of the 1992 Constitution swore in three new members of the EC governing board on Monday, March 20.
The three included Reverend Akua Ofori Boateng Salima, Ahmed Tijani, and Dr. Peter Appiahene.
