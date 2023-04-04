We’ll use strategy to beat NDC in 2024 elections – Sammi Awuku

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, April 4, the former National Organiser of the NPP said he anticipates a battle for several parliamentary seats in the 2024 elections.

He, however, added that the NPP will beat the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) through various strategies that will be deployed by the NPP.

“I think that the NPP must focus on regaining our lost seats because there will be a battle for Parliament. But I think we [NPP] will beat the NDC through strategy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Awuku also hinted at the possibility of contesting for the Akropong parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NPP.

According to him, several Chiefs and Opinion Leaders in the area are convincing him to contest for the Akropong seat.

Relatedly, the NPP has announced dates for its parliamentary and presidential aspirant contests.

This comes after the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party on Monday, April 3, 2023, held meetings with the National Council on the timelines of the party's presidential and parliamentary primaries.

The presidential primary would open on Friday, May 26, 2023, and close on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

For the parliamentary primaries, nominations would open on December 20, 2023, and close on January 4, 2024.

The parliamentary primaries would be held on February 24, 2024.

Nomination forms for the parliamentary primaries would be sold a GH¢3,000 and filing fees at GH¢35,000.