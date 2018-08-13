Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

We've set aside GHS 500m to repair Ashanti roads - Akufo-Addo


Infrastructure Development We've set aside GHS 500m to repair Ashanti roads - Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo said this at the Akwasidae celebrations, on Sunday, 12th August, 2018, at the Manhyia Palace.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
We've set aside GHS 500m to repair Ashanti roads - Akufo-Addo play

We've set aside GHS 500m to repair Ashanti roads - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has disclosed that his government has set aside GHS 500,000 for the rehabilitation and construction of roads in the Ashanti Region.

He said his government is committed to resolving the challenges commuters are facing with roads in the region.

“So where is this unprecedented infrastructural development that was touted by my predecessor? The roads in Ghana’s second biggest city, Kumasi, are nothing to write home about, even though much of the country’s revenues and resources come from the Ashanti Region,” he said.

READ ALSO: New legislation to make education up to SHS compulsory- Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo said this at the Akwasidae celebrations, on Sunday, 12th August, 2018, at the Manhyia Palace.

The President is in the Ashanti Region on a 5-day tour as part of his nationwide tour which started in May.

Akufo-Addo cancels new Ameri deal play

Akufo-Addo cancels new Ameri deal

 

The President noted that his administration cannot fix all roads in the Region, and, indeed, in the entire country at a go, but assured that before he leaves office, the vast majority of roads in the country would have been fixed.

“Over the years, we have not maintained our railway sector. However, in my time, the railway sector is undergoing massive rehabilitation. Shortly, the Minister for Railways Development, Hon. Joe Ghartey, will roll-out the comprehensive plan my Government has for the redevelopment of our country’s railway sector,” he said.

“I was left with a bankrupt economy, but with hard work and discipline, we have been able to find money. So, this year, GHS500 million has been devoted to the roads in Ashanti. This comprehensive plan for roads, i.e. the Kumasi Roads Facelift Project, has already been approved by Cabinet, and will result in the facelift of Kumasi roads, as well as the development of roads in Ashanti", he added.

President Akufo-Addo assured that “Kumasi is going to be at the heart, and will be a central hub of the whole railway infrastructure of our country. This will ensure easy access from Kumasi to Nyinahini, and to all the key natural resource areas in Asanteman.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NDC Elections: I'm contesting to help NDC win in 2020 - Asiedu Nketiah NDC Elections I'm contesting to help NDC win in 2020 - Asiedu Nketiah
Corruption: Martin Amidu must prosecute former presidents of Ghana - Prof Adei Corruption Martin Amidu must prosecute former presidents of Ghana - Prof Adei
Kumasi Roads: My critics ashamed because I'm delivering- Akufo-Addo Kumasi Roads My critics ashamed because I'm delivering- Akufo-Addo
NDC Presidential Race: Mahama backer blasts Victor Gbeho, others; says they are full of bitterness NDC Presidential Race Mahama backer blasts Victor Gbeho, others; says they are full of bitterness
President: Nana Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Kumasi roads facelift project President Nana Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Kumasi roads facelift project
NDC Primaries: Kweku Ricketts–Hagan joins NDC presidential race NDC Primaries Kweku Ricketts–Hagan joins NDC presidential race

Recommended Videos

Presidential Convoy: Prez Akufo-Addo cuts long convoy; Provides bus for ministers Presidential Convoy Prez Akufo-Addo cuts long convoy; Provides bus for ministers
Homosexuality: Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo Homosexuality Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo
Electoral Commission Scandal: I am not keeping any government vehicle - Charlotte Osei Electoral Commission Scandal I am not keeping any government vehicle - Charlotte Osei



Top Articles

1 Booted Out Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's whybullet
2 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers and their...bullet
3 AMERI Deal Nana Addo must fire deputy Energy Ministers too - IES demandsbullet
4 NDC Presidential Race Mahama backer blasts Victor Gbeho, others;...bullet
5 Kumasi Roads My critics ashamed because I'm delivering- Akufo-Addobullet
6 Recap Missed all the big political news this week? Check them...bullet
7 Reshuffle 4 Ministers likely to be booted out of...bullet
8 Appraisal I'm not responsible for the dismissal of...bullet
9 Controversial Deal What NPP said about AMERI deal in...bullet
10 NDC Primaries Kweku Ricketts–Hagan joins NDC...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
4 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
8 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
9 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
10 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Nana Addo's reshuffle is the most 'useless' ever - Amaliba
Ministerial Changes Nana Addo's reshuffle is the most 'useless' ever - Amaliba
Joseph Tetteh deputy Eastern region Minister
False Reports Dep. Minister debunks resignation reports
Otiko Afisa Djaba now Ambassador to Italy
Reshuffle Nana Addo moves Otiko Afisa Djaba to Italy as Ambassador
Stop creating fear and panic - Christian Council to Owusu Bempah
Disappointment Nana Addo's appointees are failing him - Owusu Bempah