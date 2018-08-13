We've set aside GHS 500m to repair Ashanti roads - Akufo-Addo

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has disclosed that his government has set aside GHS 500,000 for the rehabilitation and construction of roads in the Ashanti Region.

He said his government is committed to resolving the challenges commuters are facing with roads in the region.

“So where is this unprecedented infrastructural development that was touted by my predecessor? The roads in Ghana’s second biggest city, Kumasi, are nothing to write home about, even though much of the country’s revenues and resources come from the Ashanti Region,” he said.

Akufo-Addo said this at the Akwasidae celebrations, on Sunday, 12th August, 2018, at the Manhyia Palace.

The President is in the Ashanti Region on a 5-day tour as part of his nationwide tour which started in May.

The President noted that his administration cannot fix all roads in the Region, and, indeed, in the entire country at a go, but assured that before he leaves office, the vast majority of roads in the country would have been fixed.

“Over the years, we have not maintained our railway sector. However, in my time, the railway sector is undergoing massive rehabilitation. Shortly, the Minister for Railways Development, Hon. Joe Ghartey, will roll-out the comprehensive plan my Government has for the redevelopment of our country’s railway sector,” he said.

“I was left with a bankrupt economy, but with hard work and discipline, we have been able to find money. So, this year, GHS500 million has been devoted to the roads in Ashanti. This comprehensive plan for roads, i.e. the Kumasi Roads Facelift Project, has already been approved by Cabinet, and will result in the facelift of Kumasi roads, as well as the development of roads in Ashanti", he added.

President Akufo-Addo assured that “Kumasi is going to be at the heart, and will be a central hub of the whole railway infrastructure of our country. This will ensure easy access from Kumasi to Nyinahini, and to all the key natural resource areas in Asanteman.”