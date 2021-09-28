Why couldn’t NDC fix Ghana if it was easy – Hopeson Adorye asks

The failed parliamentary aspirant for Kpone Katamanso said if it was easy to fix the country, why couldn’t the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) government do it.

According to him, a government spent eight years in office, and if Ghana was fixable within those eight years, the country would have been fixed.

“There is the need for them to choose what exactly they expect to be fixed by the government. So if they say the government should fix the roads, then there is pressure on that sector to get all roads fixed. But when you say fix the country, what should we fix? If fixing the country at a go was achievable, there was someone in power for eight years before we came, so why didn’t that government fix the country,” he said in an interview with an online-based TV in the United States of America.

Speaking on the #fixthecountry movement, he noted that persons behind it are doing a great disservice to the people of Ghana because there is no sense of direction with regards to the movement.

Adorye, who is the co-convener #FixingTheCountry has received a lot of flak in the past few days for a video he made on government critic, Twene Jonas.

Hopeson Adorye and Twene Jonas Pulse Ghana

In the said video, Adorye alleged that Twene Jonas had lost his job as a parking lot attendant in New York, adding that he was wanted for deportation by immigration officials.