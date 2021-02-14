Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh who was then Education Minister said some of the parents and students who fainted at Independence Square while in a queue to get placement into SHS staged their collapse.

According to him, they were bribed to collapse by unknown persons to mar the efforts of the Education Ministry to address the issues of placement of students into SHS.

"We opened the center at the independence square to address the needs of Ghanaians who want to go to school, but some evil people have decided to pay GH¢20 and GH¢50 to people to go there and stage fainting and collapse, yesterday some of the collapses were fake. I’m even wondering why they brought little kids to the centre.

"Some parents and students come to complain to us that they have not been placed but when you ask for their placement forms, they have none. They only show you their results slip and so I had to issue a directive that no one should come to the centre without a placement form," he said on Accra-based Asempa FM.

He stated that former President John Mahama bussed people to the venue.

The Minister alleged that he had seen messages from the NDC which purport that Mahama ferried people to Independence Square to cause chaos.

"Dr, some of the people who were at the Independence Square, about 50% were bussed by JDM. The agenda is to use it and see if they can let people forget about the issue in Kumasi," he added.

Appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament for vetting, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh admitted making the comments.

However, he expressed regret over them, stating he could not adduce any evidence to the allegation if need be.

"Yes, I said those words, and I regret making those comments. Maybe I will say them differently next time but if those words I used hurt him, I do withdraw and I apologise to him," he said.