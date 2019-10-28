The pupils personally designed and constructed the low-cost urinals for their school as part of a creative session in class.
The amazing invention by these kids was shared on social media by Bharath Reddy, a Bachelor of Technology Civil Engineer.
The urinals are designed and shaped just like the ones found at public washrooms which are constructed with tiles.
They also function perfectly, as they are connected to pipes in the Tamil Nadu Government School’s washroom.
In their design plan, the pupils showed a clear understanding of science and technology, by detailing how the urine will be disposed of through the pipes.
If at such a young age, these kids are doing such great works, one can only imagine what they would achieve when they climb up the educational ladder.