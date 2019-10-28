The pupils personally designed and constructed the low-cost urinals for their school as part of a creative session in class.

The pupils constructed the urinals using plastic

The amazing invention by these kids was shared on social media by Bharath Reddy, a Bachelor of Technology Civil Engineer.

The urinals are designed and shaped just like the ones found at public washrooms

The urinals are designed and shaped just like the ones found at public washrooms which are constructed with tiles.

The pupils showed a clear understanding of science in their design

They also function perfectly, as they are connected to pipes in the Tamil Nadu Government School’s washroom.

This amazing invention was shared on social media

In their design plan, the pupils showed a clear understanding of science and technology, by detailing how the urine will be disposed of through the pipes.

Indian pupils invent low cost urinal

If at such a young age, these kids are doing such great works, one can only imagine what they would achieve when they climb up the educational ladder.