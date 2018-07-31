Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Counting under way after Mali's violence-marred poll


In Mali Counting under way after violence-marred poll

Despite the violence, candidates and authorities praised Sunday's first round of voting, relieved that the violence caused no casualties.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
First results are expected by late Tuesday, and the official outcome is set to follow on Friday at the latest play

First results are expected by late Tuesday, and the official outcome is set to follow on Friday at the latest

(AFP)

Counting was under way Monday in Mali following a key presidential election that saw balloting halted at hundreds of polling stations because of violence in restive regions of the poor Sahel country.

Despite the violence, candidates and authorities praised Sunday's first round of voting, relieved that the violence -- which included the torching of polling stations and assaults on electoral officials -- caused no casualties.

Security was a central issue during the campaign, in which 73-year-old President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is seeking re-election with the international community hoping the poll will strengthen a 2015 peace accord.

Cisse's campaign director said the team was "legitimately satisfied" after the vote, while slamming authorities for failing to provide adequate security -- even though 30,000 security personnel were deployed across the country play

Cisse's campaign director said the team was "legitimately satisfied" after the vote, while slamming authorities for failing to provide adequate security -- even though 30,000 security personnel were deployed across the country

(AFP)

Leading the pack of his 23 challengers is Soumaila Cisse, 68, a former finance and economy minister, who lost by a wide margin in the 2013 election that brought Keita to power.

Cisse's campaign director said the team was "legitimately satisfied" after the vote, while slamming authorities for failing to provide adequate security -- even though 30,000 security personnel were deployed throughout the country.

"Very luckily, there were no casualties," the campaign said in a statement following the polls, which were observed by teams from the European Union, the African Union, the regional ECOWAS grouping and the Francophonie organisation.

Cisse's team had warned of possible election fraud, claiming that there were two electoral lists and hundreds of fake polling stations.

He and other challengers, who include several former ministers and just one woman -- an entrepreneur -- have accused Keita of incompetence on security matters.

Most of the violence on Sunday occurred in the north and centre of the sprawling semi-desert country, regions already hit by ethnic unrest and jihadism.

Notably the central Mopti region has seen frequent clashes between Fulani herders and farmers that have killed dozens since the start of the year.

Not a single ballot was cast at 716 polling stations in the two regions following threats and attacks by armed groups, government figures showed.

In Mali's north, where the state is barely present, armed groups who signed the peace accord helped to ensure security.

Violence also marred the lead-up to the vote, despite the presence of 15,000 UN peacekeepers, 4,500 French troops and a much heralded five-nation anti-terror G5 Sahel force.

The jihadist violence has spread from northern Mali to the centre and south of the country and spilled over into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger, often inflaming communal conflicts.

Mali, considered a linchpin state in the troubled Sahel region, is one of the world's poorest countries, with most people living on less than $2 a day.

The international community hopes the poll will strengthen a 2015 peace accord. Here, a Keita campaign billboard reads "Together let's consolidate the peace" play

The international community hopes the poll will strengthen a 2015 peace accord. Here, a Keita campaign billboard reads "Together let's consolidate the peace"

(AFP)

The 2015 agreement, which Mali sees as the cornerstone for peace, was struck between the government, government-allied groups and Tuareg former rebels to fight jihadist fighters in the north.

'God does not like elections'

The organisation of the vote was "a huge security challenge," Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga said late Sunday, praising the proceedings "despite minor security incidents."

Election officials were attacked, polling stations destroyed and state administrators banned from villages by armed groups, according to local authorities and observers.

And there was no voting in the village of Lafia, in the northern Timbuktu region, after the ballot boxes were set on fire, local authorities said.

One source said the boxes were burned after men he said were jihadists fired shots into the sky. "One of them said 'God does not like elections'."

Low turnout

Elsewhere in the country, however, voting occurred smoothly despite low voter turnout, according to electoral observers and AFP journalists.

Official participation figures were not immediately available.

"If we take into account the rates of the past 10 years, turnout was not at all abysmal," a local government official said, without elaborating.

Turnout has never exceeded 50 percent in the first round of a presidential election since the advent of democracy to the former French colony in 1992.

First results are expected by late Tuesday, and the official outcome is set to follow on Friday at the latest.

If no candidate gains more than 50 percent of the first-round vote, a second round will take place on August 12.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Drug Control: Georgia legalises personal use of marijuana Drug Control Georgia legalises personal use of marijuana
Islamic State: IS claims deadly attack on tourists in Tajikistan Islamic State IS claims deadly attack on tourists in Tajikistan
Trump: US President, Italy's Conte cement populist front Trump US President, Italy's Conte cement populist front
Zimbabwe: Counting begins in first post-Mugabe election Zimbabwe Counting begins in first post-Mugabe election
Andrew Brunson: Turkey lawyer appeals to court to release US pastor Andrew Brunson Turkey lawyer appeals to court to release US pastor
Trump: US President says willing to meet with Iran leaders 'any time' Trump US President says willing to meet with Iran leaders 'any time'

Recommended Videos

Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals
African News: Rwanda unveils first home-built car African News Rwanda unveils first home-built car
Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship



Top Articles

1 Boko Haram Army rescues 15-year-old girl that escaped from terrorist's campbullet
2 In Mediterranean Sea Spain rescues over 200 migrantsbullet
3 Syrian War 36 women, children kidnapped by IS last week in Syria's...bullet
4 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's President warns US over sanctions threatbullet
5 Mugabe Former president hopes his former party will lose...bullet
6 #PrayForLagos Dozens dead, cars burnt as gasoline tanker...bullet
7 Mali Country violence flares up on key election daybullet
8 Muhammadu Buahri 'I am a slow reader' - Nigeria's...bullet
9 In Mali Counting under way after violence-marred pollbullet
10 In Nigeria Villagers bury their dead after attacks,...bullet

Related Articles

In Mali People prepare to vote under shadow of terror threat
Mali Country violence flares up on key election day
In Mali 'Terrorists' attack French soldiers
In Mali Presidental election set for 29 July
In Mali President Keita names new PM after surprise govt resignation
In Italy Migrant shooting spree 'triggered by woman's murder'
Mugabe African leaders driven from power
Zimbabwe Election Grabbing the spotlight, Mugabe casts his vote -- but who for?

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Olympics News Samsung unveils special edition Galaxy Note 8 only...bullet

World

Diosdado Cabello, the president of Venezuela's Constituent Assembly, says the controversial body could extend its term to four years
Venezuela Controversial Venezuelan legislature's term could be extended
The last time scientists set foot on France's remote Ile aux Cochons -- roughly half way between the tip of Africa and Antarctica -- the island was blanketed by two million of the flightless birds, which stand about a metre (three feet) tall
King Penguins World's biggest colony shrinks 90 percent
The ban on smartphones, tablets and other connected devices, which will apply to pupils up to the age of 14-15, fulfils a campaign promise by centrist President Emmanuel Macron, while being derided as "cosmetic" by the opposition
In France French lawmakers ban smartphones in schools
The prime minister in waiting, World Cup cricket hero Imran Khan will face a difficult road ahead as his relatively inexperienced party grapples with an economy inching toward crisis and security issues on Pakistan's borders
In Pakistan Khan's party claims majority to form government after coalition talks