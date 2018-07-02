Gambia govt to auction Yahya Jammeh’s properties online

news

The Gambian government is set to auction the properties of former president Yahya Jammeh online.

The AFP News agency reports that the luxury cars, planes and other properties of the ex-president will be sold off on a special online portal.

Mr. Jammeh went into exile in 2017 after he was forced out of office by regional forces.

Having lost the 2016 elections to Adama Barrow, he still refused to relinquish power, citing irregularities in the elections.

Mr. Jammeh reportedly left behind five planes and 30 luxury cars, including Rolls-Royces and Bentleys, as well as four plots of land.

The Gambian government had previously indicated that it hopes to make millions of dollars from the sale of Mr. Jammeh's assets.

The money gained from that will subsequently be invested in the country’s health and education to improve both sectors.

The finance ministry's permanent secretary, Lamin Camara, told AFP that a website will be designed where Mr. Jammeh’s properties will be auctioned.

"What we are doing as a government now is to design a web portal where all the assets would be posted,” he said.

The government is, however, yet to release a date when the auction to begin.