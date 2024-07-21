BREAKING: Joe Biden steps down from 2024 US presidential election, endorses Kamala Harris

In a surprising turn of events, President Joe Biden announced on Sunday, 21 July, that he will not be seeking the Democratic nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Instead, he plans to dedicate his remaining time in office to his presidential duties.
In his post, Biden expressed his full support for Harris to be the Democratic nominee for the upcoming election. "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”
Biden’s endorsement of Harris is set to galvanise the Democratic Party as they prepare for a challenging election season against former President Donald Trump. The announcement marks a significant shift in the political landscape, with Harris now positioned as a frontrunner for the Democratic ticket.
As Biden steps back from the race, his focus will remain on governing and fulfilling his presidential responsibilities, while Harris looks to build on their administration's achievements and lead the party to victory in 2024.