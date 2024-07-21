RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  World

BREAKING: Joe Biden steps down from 2024 US presidential election, endorses Kamala Harris

Andreas Kamasah

In a surprising turn of events, President Joe Biden announced on Sunday, 21 July, that he will not be seeking the Democratic nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Instead, he plans to dedicate his remaining time in office to his presidential duties.

President Joe Biden (left) and Vice President Kamala Harris (right).Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
In his post, Biden expressed his full support for Harris to be the Democratic nominee for the upcoming election. "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Joe Biden (left) and Donald Trump (right).Chip Somodevilla, Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images
Biden’s endorsement of Harris is set to galvanise the Democratic Party as they prepare for a challenging election season against former President Donald Trump. The announcement marks a significant shift in the political landscape, with Harris now positioned as a frontrunner for the Democratic ticket.

As Biden steps back from the race, his focus will remain on governing and fulfilling his presidential responsibilities, while Harris looks to build on their administration's achievements and lead the party to victory in 2024.

