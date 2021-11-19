RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  World

Kamala Harris to become first woman to assume 'presidential' power as Biden undergoes colonoscopy

Authors:

Pulse Staff

Kamala Harris will on Friday become the first female acting president of the United States when President Joe Biden temporarily transfered power to her while he goes under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy.

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris

Biden travelled Friday to Walter Reed Medical Center for an annual physical, the White House said. While there, he will be sedated for the colonoscopy.

Recommended articles

The transfer of power means, Harris will become the first woman to carry out the duties of the president.

The situation reflects similar passages of power under President George W. Bush, who was sedated for colonoscopies in 2002 and 2007. Both times, he handed his role off to then-Vice President Dick Cheney.

Authors:

Pulse Staff

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Judicial panel tells government to change "Lekki tollgate" to "EndSARS tollgate"

Police Task Force arresting a peaceful protester at the Lekki Toll Gate Plaza during the memorial event (TheCable)

2 explosions rock Ugandan capital, Kampala

Twin bomb explosions at Jubilee Insurance house and Central Police Station in Kampala, Uganda.