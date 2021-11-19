Biden travelled Friday to Walter Reed Medical Center for an annual physical, the White House said. While there, he will be sedated for the colonoscopy.
Kamala Harris to become first woman to assume 'presidential' power as Biden undergoes colonoscopy
Kamala Harris will on Friday become the first female acting president of the United States when President Joe Biden temporarily transfered power to her while he goes under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy.
Recommended articles
The transfer of power means, Harris will become the first woman to carry out the duties of the president.
The situation reflects similar passages of power under President George W. Bush, who was sedated for colonoscopies in 2002 and 2007. Both times, he handed his role off to then-Vice President Dick Cheney.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh