Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Meet the 14 year old musician suffering from hydrocephalus


Meet the 14 year old musician suffering from hydrocephalus

Even though written off as probably ending up disabled, this didn’t stop Angel Wanjiru from pursuing her passion and achieving her dreams to be a musician.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Meet the 14 year old musician suffering from hydrocephalus play

Angel Wanjiru

People usually expect their music idols to be the perfect representation of beauty standards in the media. But the young musician with congenital hydrocephalus is changing the stereotype.

Angel Wanjiru a 14-year-old girl from South Africa is sending ripples across the music industry with her story. Even though written off as probably ending up disabled, this didn’t stop her from pursuing her passion and achieving her dreams.

READ ALSO: Meet the coding prodigy who has Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on her side in the fight to boost women in tech

Hydrocephalus is a condition which mainly occurs in children as a result of fluid buildup in the skull which causes the brain to swell. This may lead to intellectual, physical and developmental deficiencies.

She released her first song in 2016 and has finally produced her first album. She did admit that people still make laugh at her because of her looks. But she chooses to overcome the negativity by ignoring them.

WATCH VIDEOS HERE:

Credit: BBC

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

EU offers to extend Brexit transition as leaders meet EU offers to extend Brexit transition as leaders meet
Bomb kills Afghan election candidate, wounds seven: officials Bomb kills Afghan election candidate, wounds seven: officials
Police clear protesters as Indian temple prepares to accept women Police clear protesters as Indian temple prepares to accept women
58 Australian fairy penguins slaughtered in suspected dog attack 58 Australian fairy penguins slaughtered in suspected dog attack
Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza following rocket fire Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza following rocket fire
Nearly half the world lives on less than $5.50 a day: World Bank Nearly half the world lives on less than $5.50 a day: World Bank

Recommended Videos

Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai
International Relations: Melania Trump to visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt International Relations Melania Trump to visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt



Top Articles

1 Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant with her first childbullet
2 In Tanzania Youngest billionaire in Africa Mohammed Dewji kidnappedbullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Aircraft catches fire at airportbullet
5 Australian ministers under fire for backing 'okay to be white' votebullet
6 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about...bullet
7 Meet the 14 year old musician suffering from hydrocephalusbullet
8 Once mighty US retailer Sears files for bankruptcybullet
9 Chinese bishops invite Pope Francis for historic visitbullet
10 Greenpeace NGO sounds alarm on nuclear safety with new...bullet

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

Ballet dancers perform during a rehearsal before the opening night of a ballet production at the Municipal Theater in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 20, 2018
After long hiatus, Rio's ballet dancers return to the stage
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, holds an umbrella as her husband Prince Harry speaks to an outback community in a rare downpour
Harry and Meghan 'gift' rain to drought-stricken Aussie outback
Serebrennikov has dismissed the charges against him as "absurd"
Russian director Serebrennikov set for trial over fraud case
Cannabis items for sale are seen on October 16, 2018 in a Montreal cannabis store owned by the SQDC (Quebec Society for Cannabis), a day before the October 17, 2018 legalization of cannabis in Canada
Canada legalizes marijuana for recreational use
X
Advertisement