Meet the 14 year old musician suffering from hydrocephalus

People usually expect their music idols to be the perfect representation of beauty standards in the media. But the young musician with congenital hydrocephalus is changing the stereotype.

Angel Wanjiru a 14-year-old girl from South Africa is sending ripples across the music industry with her story. Even though written off as probably ending up disabled, this didn’t stop her from pursuing her passion and achieving her dreams.

Hydrocephalus is a condition which mainly occurs in children as a result of fluid buildup in the skull which causes the brain to swell. This may lead to intellectual, physical and developmental deficiencies.

She released her first song in 2016 and has finally produced her first album. She did admit that people still make laugh at her because of her looks. But she chooses to overcome the negativity by ignoring them.

