New Nissan Navara comes with latest technologies and fresh styling

A reliable partner for work or travel, the new Nissan Navara comes in many best-in-class technologies, including an array of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features and safety system, making it the most advanced Navara yet.

The Nissan Navara offers a powerful 2.5L intercooled turbo diesel engine giving you up to 140 KW of power and 450 Newton meters of torque. It comes with a 7-speed automatic or 6-speed manual transmission for all the horsepower and brain power to conquer all terrains.

Sales and Marketing Director of Auto Parts Ltd. Noor Accad, in a speech at the launch said “for the first time, you have the choice of four grades of purposely built double cabin models. Zero compromises have been made whether your choice is the dominating Pro4X, the perfectly balanced and premium styles LE model or the practical but potent SE or XE workhorses.

She added that the all new Navara is purpose built in Africa for African conditions and was tested to meet and exceed the most severe roads.

While the Navara’s bold, masculine looks will certainly draw you in, its exceptional safety and super-tough rugged body, along with a host of technological features that makes life much easier, are what seals the deal.

The new Navara is an extremely exciting model.