Breaking News: Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 96

Earlier in the day, the Buckingham Palace had announced that the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” a statement said, adding: “he Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

According to the BBC, the announcement comes after the Queen, 96, pulled out of the Privy Council on Wednesday, with doctors advising her to rest.

Queen Elizabeth 2 Pulse Live Kenya

On Tuesday, she was on her feet and photographed smiling as she appointed the new prime minister, the news outlet reported.

The Queen appointed Ms Truss as prime minister at Balmoral, instead of travelling to London for the event.

During her 70-year reign, the Queen has typically had an audience with her new prime minister at Buckingham Palace.

She was born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary on 21 April 1926 in Mayfair, London.

She was the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York (later King George VI and Queen Elizabeth).

Her father acceded to the throne in 1936 upon the abdication of his brother, King Edward VIII, making Elizabeth the heir presumptive.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Nigeria

She was educated privately at home and began to undertake public duties during the Second World War, serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Service.

In November 1947, she married Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, and their marriage lasted 73 years until his death in April 2021.

They had four children together: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

When her father died in February 1952, Elizabeth—then 25 years old—became queen regnant of seven independent Commonwealth countries: the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Ceylon (known today as Sri Lanka), as well as Head of the Commonwealth.

Elizabeth has reigned as a constitutional monarch through major political changes such as the Troubles in Northern Ireland, devolution in the United Kingdom, the decolonisation of Africa, and the United Kingdom's accession to the European Communities and withdrawal from the European Union.

Pulse Ghana

The number of her realms has varied over time as territories have gained independence and some realms have become republics. Her many historic visits and meetings include state visits to China in 1986, Russia in 1994, the Republic of Ireland in 2011, and visits to or from five popes.

Significant events include Elizabeth's coronation in 1953 and the celebrations of her Silver, Golden, Diamond, and Platinum jubilees in 1977, 2002, 2012, and 2022, respectively.

Elizabeth is the longest-lived and longest-reigning British monarch, the oldest and longest-serving incumbent head of state, and the second-longest verifiable reigning sovereign monarch in world history.

She has faced occasional republican sentiment and media criticism of her family, particularly after the breakdowns of her children's marriages, her annus horribilis in 1992, and the death of her former daughter-in-law Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997. However, support for the monarchy in the United Kingdom remains consistently high, as does her personal popularity.