Samsung sues brand ambassador for using an iPhone on TV

Samsung is now suing her to the tune of 108 million Russian rubles ($1.6 million)

Top tech brand, Samsung is suing one of its brand ambassadors after she was caught on TV using an iPhone X.

After past occurrences of some of Samsung's ambassadors like  has paid celebrities like musicia Adam Levine and tennis star David Ferrer who were later caught using iPhones which raised lots of issues, you would think that Samsung at this point would have learned that paying high-profile celebrities to “promote” the brand may not be the smartest move for their brand.

Russian journalist, Ksenia Sobchak who is also a reality TV star - is the ambassador for Samsung in Russia. She is paid to exclusively use Samsung electronics in public but she was recently captured on a live television stint using an iPhone.

Sobchak, who is reportedly the "goddaughter" of Russian President Vladimir Putin, tried her best by using her fingers to hide the Apple logo on the iPhone. She also tried using a piece of paper to hide it on the table. But she wasn't very successful. 

Sobchak has apparently been caught using an iPhone in public on multiple previous occasions.

Samsung is now suing her to the tune of 108 million Russian rubles (~$1.6 million), The Mirror reports.

