South Africa: Minister's sex tape leaked

A South African PR firm, Kapital Mindz, confirmed the sex tape. However, the firm said the video did not involve Gigaba and his wife.

play

South Africa's Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has apologised for a leaked video containing material "of a sexual nature."

“The video, although I am not at liberty to go into the details of what it [video] contains, it does not contain footage o the minister and his wife. It's only the minister, it's a video he created for transmission to his wife.”

In a series of tweet, the minister explained that the video was stolen from his phone and he became aware of it  dating back to the period immediately following his appointment as finance minister in March last year.

He also revealed that video was at the centre of a number of blackmail and extortion attempts.

 

 

 

