While many call for change, it's essential to consider the merits of continuity and explore why it might be in Africa's best interest for the current Felix Tshisekedi government, elected in 2018 in what was the first peaceful transfer of power in the country’s modern history, to stay in power.

Political Stability in the DRC: A Prerequisite for African Progress

Africa has witnessed its fair share of political instability over the years. The DRC, in particular, has been marred by decades of conflict and upheaval. In this context, the current government, led by President Félix Tshisekedi, has been working to restore political stability to the nation and build internal bridges between competing factions. Continuity in leadership can help consolidate the gains made in recent years, foster long-term peace, and create a more favourable environment for economic development, regional cooperation, and conflict resolution.

The DRC is a country with immense economic potential, largely untapped due to years of political instability, with natural mineral wealth integral for addressing many of the global shortages we are seeing today. President Tshisekedi's government has been focused on economic reforms and attracting foreign investments to unlock this potential. Key sectors like mining, agriculture, and infrastructure development have seen notable improvements, and this momentum should be sustained. Continuity in leadership provides the stability needed for long-term investment planning, which is essential to boost the DRC's economy.

One of the most pressing challenges in Africa is the lack of adequate infrastructure. The DRC is no exception, but the current government has made notable strides in this area. Roads, bridges, and energy projects are underway, which not only connect remote regions but also facilitate trade within the country and across borders. A new government coming into power might lead to a disruption in these projects, jeopardizing the much-needed infrastructure development.

The DRC plays a pivotal role in the Great Lakes region of Africa. Its stability is essential for regional peace and cooperation. The current government has been actively participating in diplomatic efforts to address regional conflicts, with a change in leadership running the risk of disrupting these delicate diplomatic efforts.

International relationships are essential for any country's development and security. The DRC is no exception, and its foreign policy has a significant impact on the African continent. President Tshisekedi has maintained a balance between regional and global powers, which is crucial for Africa's stability. A change in leadership might lead to shifts in foreign policy that could negatively impact regional dynamics.

For democracy to thrive in Africa, it's crucial for governments to respect the rule of law and the principles of democratic governance. The DRC has made significant progress in this regard under President Tshisekedi, with the peaceful transition of power after a contested election serving as a testament to this progress. By allowing the current government to continue, African nations can reinforce the importance of democratic norms and values on the continent.

Social progress and the protection of human rights are vital components of any stable and prosperous nation. The current government has made strides in improving healthcare, education, and human rights conditions in the DRC. The continuity of leadership would provide a platform to build on these achievements and ensure that the people of the DRC continue to see improvements in their daily lives.

One of the most enduring challenges in the DRC has been national reconciliation. The nation is ethnically diverse, and historical conflicts have left deep scars. President Tshisekedi's government has been working on initiatives to foster national reconciliation and unity. Maintaining the current government in power would provide the necessary continuity to pursue these objectives further and heal the wounds of the past.

What has been interesting has been the way in which local support has been shown for the incumbent in regions key for the upcoming election. This was seen in a recent poll conducted by Global Researches, a renown international polling firm. The most interesting of the findings relate to the Equateur, Kinshasa, Katanga and North Kivu regions. These suggested a strong backing of voters, with 43% of respondents in North Kivu, 71% in Kinshasa and a whopping 92% of interviewed voters in Equateur supporting the president. Overall weighted data from across the country suggested a positive 65% support for President Tshisekedi's re-election campaign.

History has shown that abrupt political transitions can lead to upheaval and conflict. The DRC has experienced this first-hand with numerous regime changes resulting in instability and violence. Learning from these experiences, African nations should consider the potential consequences of a sudden change in leadership in the DRC. Stability, continuity, and gradual progress are the safer path forward.