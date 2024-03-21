Tinubu bans ministers, other govt officials from going on foreign trips

The ban will take effect on April 1, 2024, and will last for three months.

This development was announced in a letter signed by Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President, and addressed to George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The letter partly reads

“Mr President has concerns about the rising cost of travel expenses borne by Ministries, Department and Agencies of Government as well as the growing need for cabinet members and heads of MDAs to focus on their respective mandates for effective service delivery.

“Considering the current economic challenges and the need for responsible fiscal management, I am writing to communicate Mr President’s directive to place a temporary ban on all public-funded international trips for all Federal Government officials at all levels, for an initial period of three months from 1st April 2024.”

The letter further stated that government officials who intend to embark on any public-funded international trip must seek and get presidential approval at least two weeks before proceeding on the trip.

According to the president, such trips must be ‘deemed absolutely necessary.’

“All government officials who intend to go on any public funded international trips must seek and obtain Presidential approval at least two weeks prior to embarking on any such trip, which must be deemed absolutely necessary,” the letter stated.

Background

The President’s directive came after the Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, led commissioners of finance of the 36 states of the federation and other government officials to the United Kingdom for a workshop.

The workshop, which held at Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington London, from March 4 to March 9, 2024, was followed by severe criticisms as Nigerians lambasted Madein for organising the training in the UK at a time when the country’s economy is suffering a major downturn.

You'll also recall that as part of his cost-cutting strategy, President Tinubu in January reduced the size of his entourage to 20 and encouraged his team to do the same.

