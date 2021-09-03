The 23-year-old, who is a student of the University, was one of 14 athletes who proudly represented Ghana at last month’s Olympic Games in Japan.
Benjamin Azamati: Ghanaian Olympian honoured by West Texas University
Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati has been honoured by the West Texas A&M University following his encouraging debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Azamati qualified for the Games after he shattered Ghana’s long-standing record in the 100m after running a time of 9.97 seconds in the Texas relays in March.
The young sprinter broke Leonard Myles-Mills’ 100m record of 9.98 seconds, which had stood for 22 years.
He went on to impress at the Tokyo Olympic Games, where he placed fourth in Heat 7 of the men’s 100m event with a time of 10.13.
Despite failing to qualify for the semi-final, Azamati’s finish time was better than many of the qualified athletes in the other heats.
He also represented Ghana in the 4x100m relays at the Olympics, alongside compatriots Joseph Amoah, Joseph Manu and Sean Safo-Antwi.
Following his return to the West Texas A&M University, Azamati was honoured by the University for his performance at the Games.
In a Twitter post, the sprinter expressed his gratitude to the University, insisting it encourages him to be more dedicated.
“My genuine gratitude to @WTBuffNation for honouring me, it brings more dedication and self-believe to my work as a student-athlete,” Azamati tweeted.
