Nadia Eke: Ghanaian triple jumper to marry fiancé after retiring from athletics

The 28-year-old had a debut to forget at the Games following three unsuccessful attempts in the triple jump event last Thursday.

Eke was Ghana’s flagbearer at the opening ceremony and was confident of adding an Olympic medal to her long list of accolades.

However, things didn’t go her way on Thursday morning, as her first attempt was a no jump since her foot crossed the red line.

She had two more chances to rectify things, but both attempts were equally unsuccessful, to the frustration of the athlete and her coaches.

“That is a wrap of my Olympics journey, my athletic career,” Eke posted on her Instagram stories after the competition.

“Honestly, I said I was going to go out there and give it my all, gave my all, everything I had left for the sport. I believe I’m the only triple jumper in the history of the Ivy League who has made it to the Olympics, I think my parents are proud of that.

“But nonetheless, I just want to say thank you guys so much for the support and the love and you know, everything, I am so overwhelmed with gratitude for everyone that’s like sending me messages and all this stuff.”

In a separate post, she hinted of getting married to her boyfriend and praised him for his constant support.

“Shoutout to my soon to be husband for keeping my head on straight and reminding me I majored in bad assery..It’s the ride or die for me,” she added.

Eke retires as one of Ghana’s brightest stars in track and field in the last few years, having excelled at several competitions.

She won silver at the 2014 African Championships and bronze at the 2015 African Games in Brazzaville, Congo.