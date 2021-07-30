Photos: Nigerian athletes stage demo in Japan after being disqualified from Olympic Games

In a statement, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said the affected athletes failed to achieve the minimum number of doping tests required to compete at the Games.

On Friday, though, some disappointed Nigerian athletes decided to make their frustrations known by hitting the streets.

Led by Blessing Okagbare, the athletes expressed their anger against the sports administrators in their country for their incompetence.

“I have said it before and I will say it again. If you do not know the sport, not passionate about it/us (the athletes), then you have no business there as an administrator,” Okagbare lamented.

“The sport system in Nigeria is so flaw(ed) and we athletes are always at the receiving end of the damages.”

This comes as a big blow to Nigeria, for whom 13 of their 25 medals from the Olympics have come from athletics.

The Athletics Integrity Unit is an independent body created to oversee anti-doping regulations by the World Athletics.