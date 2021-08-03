Speaking to Accra-based Angel FM, he said all the athletes are expected to have an accumulated allowance of $4,200 for their 42 days spent in Japan.

Meanwhile, the officials and coaches are also expected to get $5,040 each as per diem over the same period.

“All the athletes and officials have received their per diem just like we did in Morocco,” Prof Twumasi stated.

“The days started from the pre camping tournament through to the competition period and I think for each athlete, it’s about 42 days so you multiply the days by their daily bonuses of $100.

“We have calculated each athlete’s money and they have it. What they don’t have is the bonuses for the medal zones.”

The NSA boss further revealed that there is a separate package for athletes who win medals at the Olympic Games.

He noted that an athlete who wins a gold medal will receive $5,000, $4,000 for silver and $3,000 for bronze.

“At every stage you reach at the competition, there is a package for you so it’s a very transparent package and everybody is aware of it,” Prof Twumasi added.

Meanwhile, boxer Samuel Takyi has bagged a bronze medal for Ghana after losing to Duke Regan earlier on Tuesday morning.

The 20-year-old lost in the men’s featherweight event, with the judges’ scoring the bout 4-1 in favour of his American opponent.

The young boxer has, however, made history as the first athlete to win an Olympic medal for Ghana since the year 1992.