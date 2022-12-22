Quick Credit organizes annual staff meeting and dinner ceremony

The founder and board chairman of Quick Credit and CEO of Quick Angels Limited, Mr. Richard Nii Armah Quaye delivered a speech about some challenges the company faced and the kind of policies they put in place to bounce back, ‘‘this year has been very challenging for our economy, business, employees and everyone in the country, this happened because our currency collapsed and led to higher inflation of goods and services and the depreciation of our local currency, we were not insulated from these challenges, our cost of doing business immediately started rising automatically and therefore the plans and the targets we set for ourselves this very year, but like we always do and have always done, management rose to the occasion and quickly developed policies and strategies that will insulate us largely from the risk and still put us on the path of growth and today, I can confidently tell you that all the targets we set for ourselves this very year have been achieved regardless of the economic challenges’’, he stated.