The theme for this year’s end-of-gathering ceremony was, ‘‘Empowering Livelihoods and Consolidating our Gains Amidst Economic Challenges – The Role of Employee in 2022’’.
Quick Credit organizes annual staff meeting and dinner ceremony
Quick Credit and investment micro credit limited, a company owned and managed fully by experienced team with diverse portfolios in financial services, have organized their end of year dinner ceremony.
The ceremony was held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Accra International Conference Centre.
The founder and board chairman of Quick Credit and CEO of Quick Angels Limited, Mr. Richard Nii Armah Quaye delivered a speech about some challenges the company faced and the kind of policies they put in place to bounce back, ‘‘this year has been very challenging for our economy, business, employees and everyone in the country, this happened because our currency collapsed and led to higher inflation of goods and services and the depreciation of our local currency, we were not insulated from these challenges, our cost of doing business immediately started rising automatically and therefore the plans and the targets we set for ourselves this very year, but like we always do and have always done, management rose to the occasion and quickly developed policies and strategies that will insulate us largely from the risk and still put us on the path of growth and today, I can confidently tell you that all the targets we set for ourselves this very year have been achieved regardless of the economic challenges’’, he stated.
Employees of the micro-credit company were privileged to receive an increase of a minimum of 40% and above across board and also a 100% bonus.
The Quick Credit and Investment Micro Limited currently has close to 1,500 employees who are serving over 200,000 Ghanaians with small and micro businesses nationwide.
Also, Mr. Richard Nii Armah further professed and assured confidently that 2023 will be a great year for both the workers and the company, ‘‘I am aware of what this decision will mean financially to the books of the company, however, I am confident that the staff will be super motivated and inspired in 2023 and reciprocate this decision by working three times harder than you have ever been, show more discipline and respect to the policies of the company and above all give me and the company 100% loyalty at all times. He further stated that, 2023 will be a year to consolidate all the gains made this year to steer rapid growth.
