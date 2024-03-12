ADVERTISEMENT
Abeiku Jackson secures bronze in Men's 100m Butterfly at 13th African Games

Evans Effah

Abeiku Jackson has once again made Ghana proud by clinching a bronze medal in the Men's 100m Butterfly event at the 13th African Games.

Abeiku Jackson at the #AfricanGames2023.

This achievement adds to his earlier silver win in the Men's 50m Butterfly, bringing Ghana's medal tally to five in the competition.

Originally slated for Monday, March 11, 2024, the race faced a delay due to a false start.

However, Jackson showcased remarkable determination and skill, clocking in at 53.80 seconds to secure the bronze medal.

Jarden Eaton of South Africa claimed the second spot, while Egypt's Abdalla Nasr emerged victorious in the event. Despite tough competition, Jackson's performance highlighted his prowess and dedication to the sport.

This success further solidifies Abeiku Jackson's reputation as a rising star in international swimming. At just 23 years old, he continues to represent Ghana with distinction on the global stage.

