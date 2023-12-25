AFCON 2023: Black Stars set to camp in Johannesburg ahead of tournament

The team is expected to spend 10 days in South Africa, during which they will play a friendly match against Botswana on January 8, 2024, before heading to Abidjan, Ivory Coast for the AFCON, which runs from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

The coaching staff is expected to use the camp to fine-tune tactical strategies tailored to the strengths of the team and potential opponents.

The preliminary team, excluding Kamaldeen Sulemana and Tariq Lamptey, who are sidelined based on Brighton's evaluation of Lamptey's injury status, will gather in Johannesburg ahead of the ultimate squad declaration on January 3.

Drawn into Group B, the Black Stars are set to face formidable rivals, including Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, as they brace themselves for challenging group-stage clashes.