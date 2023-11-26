ADVERTISEMENT
Al Ahly thrash Medeama in CAF Champions League match

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Egypt's Al Ahly secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Ghana's Medeama, thrashing coach Adotey's boys on their international debut in the CAF league on Saturday, November, 25.

Al Ahly Vrs Medeama

The reigning African champions, Al Ahly, displayed a strong performance in their title defense, with Mahmoud Kahraba, Hussein El-Shahat, and Salah Mohsen scoring in the 66th, 75th, and 88th minutes, respectively.

This victory places Al Ahly at the top of the group, sharing points and goals with Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, who also achieved a 3-0 win against Tanzanian side Yanga SC in a match held on Friday.

Al Ahly and CR Belouizdad are off to a promising start in the CAF Champions League.

Medeama and Yanga find themselves without any points after the first matchday, aiming for redemption in the upcoming fixtures on matchday two. Medeama is set to host CR Belouizdad at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, while Yanga faces the challenge of hosting Al Ahly.

